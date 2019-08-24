|
December 29, 1926 - August 19, 2019
James Cecil Kostelnik "Jim", 92yrs, of San Antonio, Texas was born December 29, 1926 to Mary Swize & James I. Kostelnik. Jim passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lucille Pozzi, whom he was married to for 59 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen (George) Gisin; granddaughters, Analisa (Gregg) Warren and Kristina (Josh) Cobb; great grandchildren, Henry Warren, Caroline Cobb, and Winnie Warren; grand cat, Chloe; grand dog, Cecil; his sister, Joyce Garrett, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1943. He attended Texas A&M where his college years were interrupted by serving in the United States Navy during WWll. He returned to Texas A&M and received a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1947.
After graduation, Jim worked for the Federal Aviation Administration. He then moved to San Antonio where he worked at Kelly AFB. He happily retired after working over 25 years. During this time, Jim and Lucille attended A&M home games for over 30 years. He served as Grand Commander and past Regional Director for Bejar Caravan number 56 Order of the Alhambra. With them, he helped raise funds for more than 600 mentally and physically challenged children of San Antonio, Texas.
Jim was also an active volunteer at St. Matthew Catholic Church for over 40 years.
The family will receive friends from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
ROSARY
SUNDAY, AUGUST 25, 2019
5:00 PM
PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL
MASS
MONDAY, AUGUST 26, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. MATTHEW CATHOLIC CHURCH
Father Dennis Arechega will co celebrate the mass along with Father Pat Garret. Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery #2.
