Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. MATTHEW CATHOLIC CHURCH
1926 - 2019
James Cecil Kostelnik Obituary
December 29, 1926 - August 19, 2019
James Cecil Kostelnik "Jim", 92yrs, of San Antonio, Texas was born December 29, 1926 to Mary Swize & James I. Kostelnik. Jim passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lucille Pozzi, whom he was married to for 59 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen (George) Gisin; granddaughters, Analisa (Gregg) Warren and Kristina (Josh) Cobb; great grandchildren, Henry Warren, Caroline Cobb, and Winnie Warren; grand cat, Chloe; grand dog, Cecil; his sister, Joyce Garrett, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1943. He attended Texas A&M where his college years were interrupted by serving in the United States Navy during WWll. He returned to Texas A&M and received a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1947.



After graduation, Jim worked for the Federal Aviation Administration. He then moved to San Antonio where he worked at Kelly AFB. He happily retired after working over 25 years. During this time, Jim and Lucille attended A&M home games for over 30 years. He served as Grand Commander and past Regional Director for Bejar Caravan number 56 Order of the Alhambra. With them, he helped raise funds for more than 600 mentally and physically challenged children of San Antonio, Texas.

Jim was also an active volunteer at St. Matthew Catholic Church for over 40 years.

The family will receive friends from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.


ROSARY
SUNDAY, AUGUST 25, 2019
5:00 PM
PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL

MASS
MONDAY, AUGUST 26, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. MATTHEW CATHOLIC CHURCH

Father Dennis Arechega will co celebrate the mass along with Father Pat Garret. Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery #2.

Published in Express-News on Aug. 24, 2019
