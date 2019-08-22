Home

Floresville United Methodist
1205 B St
Floresville, TX 78114
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Floresville United Methodist Church (FUMC)
1212 4th Street
Floresville, TX
James Clinton Lawhon


1947 - 2019
James Clinton Lawhon Obituary
JUNE 17, 1947 - AUGUST 9, 2019
James Clinton Lawhon, 72, of Floresville, Texas passed away August 9, 2019. Born June 17, 1947, Jim graduated from Floresville High School in 1965, and earned his BA from The University of Texas in 1970. Following graduation, he joined the US Navy where he served for 21 years, retiring in July 1991.

In June 1969, Jim married the love of his life, Gloria Perez. Jim and Gloria's family were the center of their world, particularly their six grandchildren; "Grandpa Jim" will be remembered for being the "best, most loving Grandpa ever."

Jim lived life as a model for us all, with courage, dignity, and love. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; sons James Clinton II (and wife Patricia) and Matthew Brian (and wife Lauren); grandchildren Zane, Caitlin, Ashleigh, Peyton, Ellie and Luke; sister Barbara Lawhon Davenport; and many other family and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Zane Briggs Lawhon and Mona Lothell Lawhon.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 24 11 AM at the Floresville United Methodist Church (FUMC), 1212 4th Street, Floresville, TX. Memorial donations suggested to the church's Building Fund.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 22, 2019
