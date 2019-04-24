|
August 12, 1957 - April 21, 2019
James "Craig" Laney, age 61, passed away April 21, 2019 in Seguin, Texas. He was born in San Antonio, TX to James Carroll & Betty Ann Laney. He loved ranching (especially at Cripple Creek Family Ranch), hunting, fishing and talking with his friends.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his fiancé Bridgit Shellhouse; daughter, Alexandria Laney; grand children, Skylar Thompson, Avari Lewis, Mason Lewis and Madyson Landers; 2 sisters, Lynda (Glenn) Guillory & Donna (Kevin) Kondoff; and many numerous friends.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 10 a.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Flying B Ranch Chapel, 1535 Curry Rd., Seguin, TX 78155. Interment will be at 2p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.
com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in Express-News on Apr. 24, 2019