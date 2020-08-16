1/1
JAMES D. JENSEN
Of Mukwonago, formerly San Antonio, TX. Born to Eternal Life on August 11, 2020 at the age of 89. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary (nee Garrett). Beloved father of Michael D. (Theresa) Jensen M.D., David R. (Yumiko) Jensen, Laura (Marlin) Conry, and William A. (Ginny) Jensen. Proud and loving grandpa of Kathleen (Jason) Clark, Kristofer (Hua) Conry, Kirsten Jensen D.V.M., Melissa (Travis) Waack, Andre Jensen, Rachel Jensen, and Bryan Jensen. Great-Grandfather of Caleb, Gus, Elyse, and Wolfgang. Further survived by his brother Clifford Jensen of Hales Corners, WI, numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Sunday August 30, 2020 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church (211 Main St., Mukwonago, WI) from 1:00PM until the time of Memorial Service at 2:00PM.

Jim served in the US Air Force. He was employed as a Flight Engineer by Trans World Airlines. He began his career on the Lockheed Constellation in 1956 and went on to fly on the Boeing 707, Boeing 727, Lockheed 1011, and the Boeing 747.

For several years he was an instructor at the TWA Flight Training Center in Kansas City, MO. After his retirement in 1990, Jim enjoyed playing golf, travel (especially cruising), and playing cards. He was a devout Lutheran. He served as an usher and on the building and ground committee while a member of Shepherd King Lutheran Church in San Antonio, TX, for 25 years. Jim and his wife, Mary, moved to Mukwonago, WI, in 2016. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.



Published in Express-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
01:00 PM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
AUG
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
