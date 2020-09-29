James D. "Jack" Webb, III passed away to be with Jesus on September 25, 2020. He was born on November 12, 1931 in his hometown of San Antonio, TX to James Duvall and Roberta Webb.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and sister. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Valree Webb; honorary daughters: Natalie (Raine) Hobbs and Lacey (Danny) Junek; honorary grandchildren: Hunter and London Hobbs and Lanie and Dylan Junek; daughter: Tammy Webb; granddaughter: Robin Dupree.

Pallbearers: Hunter and Raine Hobbs; Danny Junek; and nephews Temple, Tyler and Travis Lee.

Jack worked and retired as an Accountant for City Public Service for 32 years. He belonged to many clubs and organizations. Jack was a proud President of the Anglers Club of San Antonio and CPS Better Service Club.

Jack had many hobbies but he loved fishing the most. He was a jack-of-all-trades especially when it came to crafts. Jack was a loving husband, a wonderful "Papa Jack" and a special uncle who was loved by many. He will be greatly missed.

A visitation will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10am following with a service at 11am at Sunset Funeral Home.