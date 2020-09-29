1/1
James D. "Jack" Webb III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James D. "Jack" Webb, III passed away to be with Jesus on September 25, 2020. He was born on November 12, 1931 in his hometown of San Antonio, TX to James Duvall and Roberta Webb.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and sister. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Valree Webb; honorary daughters: Natalie (Raine) Hobbs and Lacey (Danny) Junek; honorary grandchildren: Hunter and London Hobbs and Lanie and Dylan Junek; daughter: Tammy Webb; granddaughter: Robin Dupree.

Pallbearers: Hunter and Raine Hobbs; Danny Junek; and nephews Temple, Tyler and Travis Lee.

Jack worked and retired as an Accountant for City Public Service for 32 years. He belonged to many clubs and organizations. Jack was a proud President of the Anglers Club of San Antonio and CPS Better Service Club.

Jack had many hobbies but he loved fishing the most. He was a jack-of-all-trades especially when it came to crafts. Jack was a loving husband, a wonderful "Papa Jack" and a special uncle who was loved by many. He will be greatly missed.

A visitation will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10am following with a service at 11am at Sunset Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved