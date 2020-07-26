James Dennis Zimmermann, Sr., of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on July 16, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born on December 11, 1928 in San Antonio, the eighth of Edmund Zimmermann and Leonora Elizabeth Rihn's eleven children.

Jimmie's accomplishments started early including having been a champion speller who won the City Spelling Bee and achieving Eagle Scout status. He was most proud of his working career to support and provide for his family. While still in grade school he worked after school and Saturdays at his uncles' grocery store, named Rihn and Zimmermann's, in San Antonio. During high school he helped support his family with paper routes after school where he distributed up to 500 papers from first his bicycle and then his Model T Ford Roadster. After high school graduation, he went to work for Southern Engine and Pump Company. Then, in 1948, he and Nile Wright, his brother-in-law, formed Peerless Equipment Company (PECO). Jimmie had a long and successful career at PECO forming strong bonds of friendship with farmers and ranchers throughout Texas and was always committed to his company employees.

Jimmie married the love of his life, Nina Marjorie Krueger on June 26, 1948 at St. Mary's Chapel, now called Our Lady of Grace. Together, they raised four children. He was immensely proud to be able to support them in their pursuit of college degrees, career paths and families of their own.

Jimmie is survived by his brother, Owen Zimmermann; sister, Vivian Duffin; four children, Jim Zimmermann, Jr. and wife, Janet, Susan Cannon and husband, Bruce, Sandy Wright and husband Gary, and David Zimmermann and wife, Dottie. He was also blessed with eight grandchildren: James Zimmermann III, Nicole Zimmermann, Bruce Cannon, Laura Cannon Collins, Katie Wright Woodham, Jennifer Wright, Vicky Zimmermann McKinney and Michael Zimmermann, as well as ten great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nina; five brothers: Howard, Raymond, Leon, William, and Joseph, and three sisters: Irene, Myrtle, and Doris.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Alejandra Campa-Hester, who lovingly cared for him and Nina for many years and Adante Assisted Living.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your favorite charity in his memory.

A private funeral service and interment will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00am, to be attended by his children only due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

Family and friends will be able to view the service by live stream on the internet at https://admin.mediafusionapp.com/_live/eventPlayer.php?eventId=2097_9269

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with