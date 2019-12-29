San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
James David "Jim" Denning


1938 - 2019
James David "Jim" Denning Obituary

James "Jim" David Denning, born on July 22, 1938 in Kansas City, Kansas, went home to the Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Jim was very proud of his service to our country, first as a member of the United States Marine Corps Force RECON operations and then again as a Marine Corps fighter pilot. Following the military, he enjoyed a successful career with IBM until his retirement. Jim's passions included golf, tennis, spending time with friends and family, and making everyone laugh. He had a brilliant mind and an incredible wit that will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy L. Denning; children, Lee DeWitt, Jane Musser, and Jim Denning; grandchildren, Ilish DeWitt, Braden, and Bartholomew Musser; and sisters, Shirley Ann Johnson and Irene Glass.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

SATURDAY,

JANUARY 4, 2020

10:00 AM

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Semper Fi Fund or the First Presbyterian Church of San Antonio. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019
