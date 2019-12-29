|
James "Jim" David Denning, born on July 22, 1938 in Kansas City, Kansas, went home to the Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Jim was very proud of his service to our country, first as a member of the United States Marine Corps Force RECON operations and then again as a Marine Corps fighter pilot. Following the military, he enjoyed a successful career with IBM until his retirement. Jim's passions included golf, tennis, spending time with friends and family, and making everyone laugh. He had a brilliant mind and an incredible wit that will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy L. Denning; children, Lee DeWitt, Jane Musser, and Jim Denning; grandchildren, Ilish DeWitt, Braden, and Bartholomew Musser; and sisters, Shirley Ann Johnson and Irene Glass.MEMORIAL SERVICESATURDAY, JANUARY 4, 202010:00 AMPORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Semper Fi Fund or the First Presbyterian Church of San Antonio. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
