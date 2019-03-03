|
|
May 20, 1934 - December 31, 2018
James E. McCutcheon, Jr., aka "Jimmy," was born May 20, 1934 and passed away December 31, 2018. He was a lifelong member of St Mark's Episcopal Church, where he attended with his late parents, James Sr. and Lynda and served as a lay reader and Eucharistic minister. Jimmy is survived by his son, James McCutcheon. He is also survived by his devoted cousin, Sara "Sally" Ferguson, who lovingly cared for him and managed his affairs in his latter years. The family also thanks his caretaker, Denise Briseno, and the many friends who faithfully visited him from St. Mark's Church.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church on March 8, 2019 at 11:00 am. 315 Pecan Street, San Antonio Texas. Jimmy will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park, where his late parents, James and Lynda Remy McCutcheon are buried.
In lieu of flowers, Jimmy asked that donations be made in his name to St Mark's Episcopal Church. Donations may also be made to the San Antonio Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 3, 2019