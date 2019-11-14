|
James Earl Mahan passed away at the age of 88 on November 11, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on July 1, 1931 in San Antonio to Herbert and Louise Mahan. He is preceded in death by parents; siblings: Leon, Hazel and Peggy. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years who was his world: Arlene Mahan; children: Cheryl Wetzel (Eric), James Mahan Jr. (Reneé), Donna Johnson Valiente (Michael), Laura Bishop (Paul), Julie Czarnecki (Rick); grandchildren: Ben, Justin, Trey, Kayla, Garrett, Gretchen, Paige, Jacob, Peter, Joshua, Cassia, Samuel, Meagan, Kaylee; six great-grandchildren; siblings: Arthur Mahan, Betty Martin; countless loving family members and friends.
Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather who never met a stranger. Once you met Jim, he would know everything about you in 15 minutes. Because of his humble beginnings, he loved giving financial advice to his grandchildren and anyone who would listen. He and Arlene are known from their days of owning The Shoe Box, where they cared greatly for customers and employees alike. He will be deeply missed. A Visitation will begin on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Sunset Funeral Home with a rosary at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Pius X Catholic Church with interment to follow Holy Cross Cemetery
