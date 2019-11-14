Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Earl Mahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Earl Mahan Obituary

James Earl Mahan passed away at the age of 88 on November 11, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on July 1, 1931 in San Antonio to Herbert and Louise Mahan. He is preceded in death by parents; siblings: Leon, Hazel and Peggy. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years who was his world: Arlene Mahan; children: Cheryl Wetzel (Eric), James Mahan Jr. (Reneé), Donna Johnson Valiente (Michael), Laura Bishop (Paul), Julie Czarnecki (Rick); grandchildren: Ben, Justin, Trey, Kayla, Garrett, Gretchen, Paige, Jacob, Peter, Joshua, Cassia, Samuel, Meagan, Kaylee; six great-grandchildren; siblings: Arthur Mahan, Betty Martin; countless loving family members and friends.

Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather who never met a stranger. Once you met Jim, he would know everything about you in 15 minutes. Because of his humble beginnings, he loved giving financial advice to his grandchildren and anyone who would listen. He and Arlene are known from their days of owning The Shoe Box, where they cared greatly for customers and employees alike. He will be deeply missed. A Visitation will begin on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Sunset Funeral Home with a rosary at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Pius X Catholic Church with interment to follow Holy Cross Cemetery

Published in Express-News on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -