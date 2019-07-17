|
July 30, 1920 - July 15, 2019
James Earl McKeown, age 98, died peacefully July 15, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on July 30, 1920 to William (Bud) and Mary McKeown in Benton, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; and brother, Thomas. Jim served faithfully in the U.S. Air Force for 27 years. Upon retiring, he managed two shopping centers for 10 years. He was very active in Rotary, having served as President of Alamo Heights Rotary Club and District Governor to Rotary District 5840. He was also very active at Coker Methodist Church for many years. He is survived by daughter, Janet Clements; son, Tom McKeown and his wife Cathy; sister-in-law, Edythe McKeown; and his loving companion, Wilma Barker; grandchildren James Floyd (Charry), Michael Floyd (Kristal), and Holly Wittschen (Steve); step-children, Brian Cheatham (Andrea), and Bobby Cheatham; step grandchildren Brian Cheatham (Andrea) and Bobby Cheatham; 9 great grandchildren and 3 great step-grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home, 111 Rosewood Avenue, Boerne, TX.
To leave condolences for the family and to view a video of Jim's life, please visit www. ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries.
Published in Express-News on July 17, 2019