Jim Wallish, age 71, passed away suddenly on December 15, 2019. He was born in East Hampton, NY on September 4, 1948 to Henry F. and Mary S. Wallish. He is preceded in death by his parents. Jim is survived by his daughter Stephanie (Scott) Smith; grandchildren Kirkland, Averee and Kaylee; brothers Tom (Mary) Wallish and Bob (Marsan) Wallish; nieces and nephew Barbara (Chris) McBirnie, Crissy Licea and Steven (Heather) Wallish; great-nephews and great-nieces Austin, Brittin and Brennan McBirnie, Stephan and Kiersten Licea, Harper and Henley Wallish. Burial will be at a later date.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020