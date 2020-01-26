|
James Egelston Gaines Jr (Jamie) died 6 October 2019 in Bandera, Texas. Born 8 December 1948 in Louisville Kentucky, Jamie was raised in the Bluegrass Region of Kentucky. He attended school in Frankfort and worked on local farms during his teenage years. In 1970, Jamie graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture.
In 1971, Jamie was accepted into Naval Flight Training, beginning a diverse 20 year career in the US Navy. Helicopter pilot, Flight Instructor, Air Boss, Surface Warfare Officer, Staff Officer, Maintenance Officer, and Cost Analysist were among the positions he held. Jamie retired in 1991 with the rank of Commander.
Skeet was a huge part of Jamie's life and upon his retirement from the Navy, took his full attention. In 1999, Jamie moved to Texas and found "skeet heaven". In May 2003, Jamie lost his left hand in a construction accident. With Wayne Mays as his coach, he was back shooting skeet within a month. Jamie was inducted into the Armed Forces Hall of Fame, Texas Skeet Hall of Fame, and National Skeet Shooters Association Hall of Fame. Among his skeet accomplishments are Mini and World .410 titles, numerous All American Teams, 5 400x400s, and World 2 Man Military Civilian HOA record.
Jamie loved hunting and was always looking for a good hunt – bear in Virginia; geese in Maryland; deer in Texas; duck in Louisiana; quail in Idaho – it didn't matter, he was "game" for it. He even traveled to Uruguay and Ireland to help with their "flying rodent" populations.
Jamie is survived by his two sons, Denton D Gaines and fiancé Kathleen Burns of Bradenton, FL; and T Griffin Gaines and wife Kiara Fitzgerald of New Orleans, LA; one brother, John Gaines and wife Missy of Broken Arrow, OK; and two former spouses, Kay Gaines of Bradenton, FL; and Lorraine Shelton-Gaines of Rayne, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ann Griffin Gaines and James E Gaines, and his sister Sara "Sally" Catherine Gaines, all of Frankfort, Kentucky.
Family requests that memorial donations be made to the Center for the Intrepid, Prosthetics Dept., 3851 Roger Brooke Dr, San Antonio, TX 78234.