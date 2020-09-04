James Errol Willis, Jr. was born on September 29, 1931 in Beaumont, Texas to James E. Willis, Sr. and Mary Adele Buchanan Willis.

He attended schools in Laredo and New Braunfels, served 4 years in the US Navy, and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 1959. He married Mary Fisher on June 10, 1961. Jim and Mary lived in San Antonio for 30 years before retiring near Utopia, Texas. They were married for almost 55 years.

Jim was a member of United Methodist Churches in Corpus Christi, San Antonio, and Utopia, and a long-time member of the Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by his daughters, Mary Cay Barker and husband, Steve, of Victoria and Ann Dreggors and husband, David, of San Antonio. Jim is also survived by seven grandchildren: Allison Dreggors, Sam Dreggors, Caroline Dreggors, Jason Dreggors, Sydney Barker, Robin Barker, and Morgan Barker Burks and husband, Jonathan.

He was preceded in death by wife, Mary Fisher Willis, and brother, Frank Buchanan Willis.

A memorial service will be held at Jones Cemetery near Utopia, Texas. Gifts may be sent to Utopia United Methodist Church, 527 Cypress St, Utopia TX 78884.