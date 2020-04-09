|
James Erskine (Jim) Shelton was born in San Antonio, Texas on June 18, 1962 and went to be with the Lord on April 1, 2020. He was a long-time resident of Pearsall, Texas. Jim was preceeded in death by his parents Howard Shelton Jr. and Sue Salmon Shelton, aunt Dorothy Nagy and uncle Joe Nagy. Jim is survived by his sisters and brother Roxanne Shelton; Susan Crawford; Jenefer Ellgen and husband Wes, Willie Shelton; sister-in-law Ronda Shelton; aunt and uncle Peggy and Tommy Adams; nieces and nephews, Lamar Hinnant and wife Amanda, Thomas Hinnant and wife Jen, Katie Millies and husband Ben, Karlee Shelton and Kyle Shelton; the grands
Tyler, Dylan and Brooklyn Hinnant and Benjamin Millies; and countless cousins.
Jim graduated from Texas Tech which launched a long career as an artist. Jim had an incredible talent. He traveled all over the world designing fabulous houses. He was one of the designing artists for the Universal Harry Potter park in Orlando Florida. Jim could do more with a can of paint than anyone could imagine. One of his favorite sayings is 'color is your friend.' Jim never met a stranger and was a pied piper for the kids. Jim was always taking the kids on exiting expeditions with untold patience and humor.
He left behind memories that the kids will cherish for the rest of their lives. Jim was a bright light and the world is much dimmer place without him.
Leave it to Jim to die during a pandemic. As a result, we will not have a service. Contributions can be made to the Pearsall 1st United Methodist Church or the Pearsall Cemetery. Jim was a huge fan of our Sunday lunch tradition. He started asking on Monday 'what is for lunch on Sunday?' He was fanatical about taking pictures of the food and sending it to his many friends around the world. He would love it if you ate a huge meal followed by a huge desert! Jim, you will be missed more than you will ever know.
