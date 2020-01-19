|
Well, you finally made it! Sadly, we sit writing our amazing father's obituary. Our misery was watching our parents read the obituaries daily. We would ask why? Without missing a beat dad would say, "Just making sure my picture's not there. As dad aged he wanted to see friends and family that because of circumstances were no longer a constant in his life. Dad was born in Philadelphia in 1936 to James Francis Boyer Sr and Elizabeth Eppinheimer, the eldest of six bookend by his favorite little sister Dot. He loved her very much and was able to see her before he passed. He had an enormous sense of humor and often found the best in everyone. He was kind and generous with his time. A man from an era long passed in which his word was his bond. He helped many in his life. He joined the Air Force in 1955 at 18 and landed in Texarkana Tx where he met the love of his life, our mother Anna Pearl, who was sadly lost almost a year to the day ago. They were married 63 years and raised two loving, devoted daughters Judy and Shanna along with three grandchildren Allison, Ryan, Lucio and one great grandchild Abigail. Dad was a constant support for us all, especially his grandkids. Until his last breath he worried and worked to see that all of us would be okay. Often eclipsed by his larger than life personality, we loved the way he shone. He loved all of his family in Arkansas and Pennsylvania and remained close. He and mom moved to San Antonio with his Air Force career. He later went to Vietnam as part of the medical corp where he became great friends with others like him. After he returned he and mom opened a fiberglass composite manufacturing business making aircraft interiors.
They were successful but mostly measured in how they treated everyone that worked with them. Our father taught us to always be fair and kind to everyone in our lives, and he lived by his words. Our father was a pilot which brought him much joy and happiness. We now face a very sad and tremendous void without him in our lives. We will miss you always dad, you were the absolute best father we could have ever had. The bear will be missed by all that knew and loved him. The only thing that brings us comfort is knowing you are back with your Anna Pearl. Love you always daddy,Your loving girls, Services will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Shelter #5, Jan 29th 2020 at 2:45pm. We greatly appreciate the tremendous love and care shown our father though his illness by the medical staff. He loved them all.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020