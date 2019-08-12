|
June 8, 1941 - August 8, 2019
Msgr. James F. Cashin, died Aug. 8th, at the Padua Place residence for retired priests in San Antonio. He was 78. He was born in Cork City, Ireland, on June 8, 1941, one of six children born to Colum and Mona Cashin. He received his primary, secondary, and seminary education in Ireland, and was ordained there on June 12, 1965. His oldest brother, John, was also a priest of the Archdiocese of San Antonio. He died in a car crash near Victoria, in 1963.
In the Archdiocese of San Antonio, Msgr. Cashin served the parishes of St. Mary Magdalene Church in Brackettville, Sacred Heart Church in Comfort, and St. Joseph Church-South San.
Msgr. Cashin, had a life-long love for the missions of the Church and he served for 20 years as a missionary in Peru and Ecuador with the Missionary Society of St. James the Apostle. He always had a great interest in the missionary work in Zambia, West Africa, of his youngest brother, Father Patrick, who was ordained in 1969.
He is survived by two brothers Rev. Patrick Cashin, and Colum and his wife Eileen, and his sister Mary Cashin Massey, in Ireland.
Services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church (102 Lorenz St. San Antonio). Visitation at 2:00 p.m., Rosary at 2:30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Padua Place Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 12, 2019