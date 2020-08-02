Heaven's gates opened to receive James G. Johnston, 96, of San Antonio, on July 14, 2020. He was born March 13, 1924 in Katy, Texas, to Luther Otto Johnston and Lydia (Reeves) Johnston. James is survived by his wife, Velma Blanche; sister, Carrie Nabors; daughters Elizabeth Wiatrek (Kenneth), Susan Massey. James was a loving grandfather to 3 granddaughters; 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

James grew up in Palestine and Corpus Christi, Texas. As a teen, he spent 1 year serving in a CCC camp in Arizona. He joined the Marine Corp during WWII; serving in the Marshall Islands and Samoa. His respect for the Marine Corp led him to attended funerals of Marines he had never met. He was a respected Boy Scout leader who loved to fish, hunt, and served as a deacon in his church; Mayfield Park Baptist Church. In 2013, James enjoyed an Honor Flight to Washington, DC with other WWII veterans.

He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug 5 from 5:30pm-7:30 pm; funeral service will be Thursday, Aug 6 at 11am; both at Mission Park South. Private interment will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Due to safety precautions masks must be worn at all services and seating will be limited. Funeral Services can be viewed online at missionparks.com as well as the outdoor funeral theater.