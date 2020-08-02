1/1
James G. Johnston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Heaven's gates opened to receive James G. Johnston, 96, of San Antonio, on July 14, 2020. He was born March 13, 1924 in Katy, Texas, to Luther Otto Johnston and Lydia (Reeves) Johnston. James is survived by his wife, Velma Blanche; sister, Carrie Nabors; daughters Elizabeth Wiatrek (Kenneth), Susan Massey. James was a loving grandfather to 3 granddaughters; 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

James grew up in Palestine and Corpus Christi, Texas. As a teen, he spent 1 year serving in a CCC camp in Arizona. He joined the Marine Corp during WWII; serving in the Marshall Islands and Samoa. His respect for the Marine Corp led him to attended funerals of Marines he had never met. He was a respected Boy Scout leader who loved to fish, hunt, and served as a deacon in his church; Mayfield Park Baptist Church. In 2013, James enjoyed an Honor Flight to Washington, DC with other WWII veterans.

He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug 5 from 5:30pm-7:30 pm; funeral service will be Thursday, Aug 6 at 11am; both at Mission Park South. Private interment will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Due to safety precautions masks must be worn at all services and seating will be limited. Funeral Services can be viewed online at missionparks.com as well as the outdoor funeral theater.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved