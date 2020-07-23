James Garza went to be with the lord on July 18, 2020 in Dallas, Texas at the age of 87. He was born to Emilio and Guadalupe Garza on February 7, 1933 in San Antonio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Alfred Garza, brothers Emilio, George, Ralph, Joe, Eddie and sister Mary Maura. James is survived by his sons: Dr. James A. Garza Jr (Patricia), Dr. Ronald Garza (Evelyn), Michael Garza; grandchildren Jacqueline Garza Rothrock (David), Justine Garza Rangel (Noe), Patrick Garza, Jacob Garza, Ashley Garza Tijerina (Travis), Valerie Garza, John Garza, Julianna Garza; great grandchildren: Elisa Rothrock, Andrew Rothrock, Elena Rothrock, Travis Tijerina, Austin Tijerina; Isabel Rangel, Sofia Rangel, and brother Robert Garza. James devoted his life to his family, friends and church. He was a graduate of Sydney Lanier High School. He served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War from 1950-1952. He returned to San Antonio and began his civil service career at Kelly AFB retired in 1988. He was ordained to the permanent Deaconate in May of 2008 and served the parish of St. Theresa little flower until 2014. He touched many lives and was deeply loved by his family and friends. He is greatly missed but never forgotten. Funeral services will be held privately due to health and safety concerns. Condolences may be sent at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com