1/1
JAMES GARZA
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James Garza went to be with the lord on July 18, 2020 in Dallas, Texas at the age of 87. He was born to Emilio and Guadalupe Garza on February 7, 1933 in San Antonio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Alfred Garza, brothers Emilio, George, Ralph, Joe, Eddie and sister Mary Maura. James is survived by his sons: Dr. James A. Garza Jr (Patricia), Dr. Ronald Garza (Evelyn), Michael Garza; grandchildren Jacqueline Garza Rothrock (David), Justine Garza Rangel (Noe), Patrick Garza, Jacob Garza, Ashley Garza Tijerina (Travis), Valerie Garza, John Garza, Julianna Garza; great grandchildren: Elisa Rothrock, Andrew Rothrock, Elena Rothrock, Travis Tijerina, Austin Tijerina; Isabel Rangel, Sofia Rangel, and brother Robert Garza. James devoted his life to his family, friends and church. He was a graduate of Sydney Lanier High School. He served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War from 1950-1952. He returned to San Antonio and began his civil service career at Kelly AFB retired in 1988. He was ordained to the permanent Deaconate in May of 2008 and served the parish of St. Theresa little flower until 2014. He touched many lives and was deeply loved by his family and friends. He is greatly missed but never forgotten. Funeral services will be held privately due to health and safety concerns. Condolences may be sent at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
July 23, 2020
jamie and Ronnie your dad was the best. Intermittently through my life I would run into him. His presence was warm felt. He was the core of the neighborhood.
Larry Losoya
Friend
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Will always remember him for his service to our Little Flower community.
Mary Helen Valkejo
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
My most sincere condolences to the family. May he rest in peace. He was a nice person and very friendly with everyone. He will be missed but not forgotten.
Nora Cervantes
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Condolences, prayers & love to Deacon James Garza family. Sincerely Maxine Cadena
Maxine Cadena
Friend
July 23, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, my condolences.
JoAnn Rebolloso Reyna
Classmate
July 23, 2020
Dear Jimmy,Ronnie and Michael,
I have your dad to thank for manifesting in me the desire to never give up. I met him during my adolescence and his tenderness will forever be in my heart. He always knew that kindness was the best way to serve our God!
Marta Tovar-Rozsypal
Friend
July 23, 2020
My most sincere condolences to the family. Jimmy was always cheerful and a good dancer!!
Yolanda Luna
Friend
July 23, 2020
Farewell my friend! My condolences to all the family from a Class of 1951 classmate.
Gume Alvarado
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved