James "Jim" Geiger went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 11, 2020 at the age of 83.

He was born on Saturday, November 7, 1936 in La Coste, Texas, and lived in and around San Antonio for much of his life.

James "Jim" is preceded in death by his parents, his three siblings, brother, Joseph Geiger, sister, Ara Geiger Chessman, brother William Geiger, his cousin Harvey Kunze, and his daughter, Kathyrn Denise Geiger Gilpatric.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Mary, his beloved cousin, Lillian Pittman, three daughters, Cindy and husband Stanley Schimank of Giddings, Eilene and husband Steve Brown of San Antonio, and Stephanye and husband Chris Denison of the Woodlands. One son, Mark and wife Janet Scott, of Euless, and son-in-law Scott Gilpatric of Knoxville, TN. Sixteen grandchildren: Kadra Schimank, Garrett Schimank, Colton and wife Jordan Schimank, Vicki Schimank, Hannah Moorman and husband Ryan, Ethan Brown, Melanie Brown, Brandon Donley, Alicia Donley, Kristin Scott, Christopher Denison, Nicholas Denison, Samuel Denison, Lillie Denison, Sophie Denison, and Duncan Gilpatric. Four great-grandchildren: Kylie Donley, Beaux Donley, Tristan Saucedo, and Miles Moorman.

He is also survived by his goddaughter, Kimberly Pittman Clark and husband Weston, a number of nieces and nephews, and countless forever friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E. White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas.

A Graveside Service officiated by Pastor Robert Tiner will be held on June 19 at 10:00 am at Conroe Memorial Park, Conroe, Texas.

The family asks that you consider that memorial contributions be made to the Texas Lions Camp, www.lionscamp.com or the Alzheimer's Association.