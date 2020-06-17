James "Jim" Geiger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James "Jim" Geiger went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 11, 2020 at the age of 83.

He was born on Saturday, November 7, 1936 in La Coste, Texas, and lived in and around San Antonio for much of his life.

James "Jim" is preceded in death by his parents, his three siblings, brother, Joseph Geiger, sister, Ara Geiger Chessman, brother William Geiger, his cousin Harvey Kunze, and his daughter, Kathyrn Denise Geiger Gilpatric.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Mary, his beloved cousin, Lillian Pittman, three daughters, Cindy and husband Stanley Schimank of Giddings, Eilene and husband Steve Brown of San Antonio, and Stephanye and husband Chris Denison of the Woodlands. One son, Mark and wife Janet Scott, of Euless, and son-in-law Scott Gilpatric of Knoxville, TN. Sixteen grandchildren: Kadra Schimank, Garrett Schimank, Colton and wife Jordan Schimank, Vicki Schimank, Hannah Moorman and husband Ryan, Ethan Brown, Melanie Brown, Brandon Donley, Alicia Donley, Kristin Scott, Christopher Denison, Nicholas Denison, Samuel Denison, Lillie Denison, Sophie Denison, and Duncan Gilpatric. Four great-grandchildren: Kylie Donley, Beaux Donley, Tristan Saucedo, and Miles Moorman.

He is also survived by his goddaughter, Kimberly Pittman Clark and husband Weston, a number of nieces and nephews, and countless forever friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E. White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas.

A Graveside Service officiated by Pastor Robert Tiner will be held on June 19 at 10:00 am at Conroe Memorial Park, Conroe, Texas.

The family asks that you consider that memorial contributions be made to the Texas Lions Camp, www.lionscamp.com or the Alzheimer's Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Metcalf Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Conroe Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Metcalf Funeral Directors
1801 East White Oak Terrace
Conroe, TX 77304
9367563311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved