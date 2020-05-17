JAMES H. HOPPER
James H. Hopper passed away and entered our Lord's house on May 5, 2020 at the age of 92 with his loving wife and family by his side.Jim enjoyed a 33-year career with Ernst and Young where he made Partner. He started his private CPA practice in 1985 which he maintained until his passing.Jim was born in Denton, TX to Robert and Sybil Hopper. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert and sister Murrell. Left behind to cherish his love and memories are his wife of 65 years Martha Hopper, son Rev. Dr. Jimmy Hopper and wife Rev. Dr. Katie Kelly Hopper, daughter Amy Hopper Hodges and husband Tim Hodges, grandchildren Kelly Hopper, JoyAnna Hopper and husband Clint Swift, Scott Hodges, Austin Hodges and wife Ashley Hodges, and great grandchildren Gavin Hodges and Kinsey Hodges.Private services will be held under the direction of Sunset Funeral Home with burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with full military honors.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Jim's name to First Presbyterian Church of San Antonio, the American Diabetes Association, and the University of the Incarnate Word.


Published in Express-News on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
