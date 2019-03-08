|
|
March 18, 1935 - March 5, 2019
James Hardy Dial went to be with the Lord on the 5th of March 2019 at the age of
83. He was born March 18, 1935 to Myrtle (Hullam) and James Freeman Dial in Beeville Texas. On September 23,1956 he married the love of his life, Maudie Bright. They enjoyed 62 years of happiness. They began their life together in Tuleta, Tx. Then they moved to Freeport then Bay City where they welcomed their son, James David, on November 17, 1957. His career consisted of sixteen years as a Goodyear employee and eleven years at Winn's as a truck driver followed by 9,Years at Kelly Field. Then following retirement, he began driving tractor-trailer trucks around Texas. James is survived by his wife Maudie and son James David, one sister Mildred (Tom) Yeoman and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019, 5:00pm-8:00pm at Finch Funeral Chapel in La Vernia, Texas.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE
Monday, March 11, 2019
11:00am
Rose of Sharon Cemetery
La Vernia, Texas
Services will be co-officiated by Pastor Bill Walker and Pastor Don Moravits. Serving as Pallbearers will be Leffet Holms, Joe Diazeeleon, Tom Hover, Ron Buccki, C.W. Power, and Charles Wilson. Music by Jimmy and Debbie Riley. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.
com. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC, La Vernia, Texas.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2019