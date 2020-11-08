1/1
JAMES HARTMAN
1929 - 2020
James 'Jim' Lewis Hartman passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age of 91. Jim was born in Oswego, Indiana, on June 6, 1929, to Fredrich and Maude Hartman. He was the youngest of 5 children. He married the love of his life, Janis Metz, on November 25, 1950. The next year, Jim joined the US Army. Throughout the next 27 years, with Jan by his side, they moved through eight states and three countries. Jim served tours during both the Korean and Vietnam war. He earned the highest non-commissioned officer rank of Sergeant Major. He was also honored with multiple medals for distinguished service, including the Legion of Merit. After leaving the army, Jim earned a Master's degree in Education from Southwest Texas State University. For 13 years he taught fifth grade at Stahl and Fox Run elementary schools in Northeast ISD. Jim is survived by his wife of 69 years, Janis; his sons, Jerry (Joani) and Jeff (Robin); his grandchildren, Jill Long (Tom), Jay Hartman, and Reed Hartman (Kelsey); and great-grandchildren, Carl and Daniel Long. The family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. A memorial service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com

Published in Express-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
