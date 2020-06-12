James Harvey Brothers, 87, of San Antonio, Texas, passed on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in his home surrounded by family. James was born in Winters , Texas, to Sarah and Travis Brothers on June 12, 1932. He attended Southwestern AG Bible School. He also served in the US Air Force. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Brothers, on July 28, 1956. Together they raised three sons and pastored numerous congregations. Those congregations included Ingleside, Falfurrias, Beeville, and Glad Tidings in San Antonio. They were then the founding pastors of Calvary Temple Assembly of God Church, where they ministered for 23 years prior to retiring.

James was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy and his parents. He is survived by his sons Kenneth and Leslie Brothers, Larry and Tammy Marie Brothers, and Paul and Tammy Lea Brothers, grandchildren Tanya Chilldres Slaughter, Charles Chilldres, Bryan Brothers, Christopher Brothers, Shelby Brothers Yeoman, Morgan Brothers, 8 great grandchildren, and numerous family and friends. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 am and the funeral service will at 12 p.m. at Calvary Temple Assemble of God Church. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.

