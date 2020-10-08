Reverend James Heineke, age 92, passed through death to eternal life on Monday, October 5, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

He was born in Hondo, Texas, to Rev. H.A. Heineke and Amelie Weber Heineke. He grew up in New Braunfels, moved to San Antonio and graduated from Harlandale High School and then Texas Lutheran College in Seguin. He attended Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa and was ordained into the ministry of the American Lutheran Church in 1952. That same year, he married Doris Ray McDougall. He served the following congregations: Christ Lutheran Church in Odessa, Texas; Faith Lutheran Church in Weslaco, Texas; Zion Lutheran Church in Castroville, Texas; St. John's Lutheran Church in Thrall, Texas; Grace Lutheran Church in Sinton, Texas; and St. John's Lutheran Church in San Antonio, Texas. Many lifelong friendships were made as he faithfully served these congregations. The family is grateful for the strength of those bonds that developed over the decades. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris. James is survived by his sons, Michael Heineke (Connie), and Stephen Heineke (Julie) and by his daughter, Karen Miller (Terry). He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, David Heineke, Elizabeth Price (Gabriel) and Andrew Cobb (Jill) along with two great granddaughters, Lily and Violet Price and great grandson, Ethan Rocha.

These are only facts and figures of his life. To know James you would experience his gentle spirit, his faith, his passion for music, and his tremendous love for God's natural beauty. There was always an invitation to accompany him to the San Antonio Symphony, a local theater production or his church choir performance. Whether he was carrying a canoe paddle to navigate Texas rivers, pruning sheers to tend his backyard rose bushes, a walking stick to hike Big Bend, or a pole saw to trim the cypress trees on Turtle Creek, James was always happiest outdoors, especially when he had his favorite helpers, his grandchildren and great grandchildren, by his side. He taught us to look outside of ourselves and see the world. He reminded us to look to the heavens and see the stars.

Pastor Aaron Richter of Triumphant Lutheran Church in Garden Ridge will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Music Ministry at Triumphant Lutheran Church (21315 Bat Cave Rd, Garden Ridge, TX 78266) or The National Audubon Society.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with