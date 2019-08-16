|
July 26, 2019
James (Jimmy) Lacy, 88, died at home on July 26, 2019. Mr. Lacy was born in San Antonio, Texas but made Chicago, Illinois his home for 65 years before returning to San Antonio in 2018 for health reasons. Mr. Lacy enlisted in the army at the age of 17 and served during the Korean Conflict from 1950-52. After moving to Chicago, Mr. Lacy married Elyse Lee Milton in 1954. Even though the marriage did not last, Mr. Lacy would often proclaim that "Lee was the love of my life."
As a heavy equipment operator, Mr. Lacy joined the International Union of Operating Engineers and received his 45 year membership pin in 2016. Mr. Lacy was a proud member of the Illinois Chapter 24th Combat Infantry Regiment (Buffalo Soldiers). He was also a well-respected freelance photographer in the Chicago area.
Mr. Lacy will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Edwina Salas (Mario) and Jennifer Louis (James) and son, James Lacy Jr.; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road.
Memorial Donations: www.WoundedWarriorProject
.org (or call at 877-832-6997)
Published in Express-News on Aug. 16, 2019