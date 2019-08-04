|
July 28, 2019
CSM (Ret) James Hyatt Merritt, US Army beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend went to be with the Lord on July 28, 2019 at the age of 88. James was preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Lee Merritt; his sons, Geoffrey and wife Susan all of San Antonio; Dan and wife Anne of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; grandchildren, Christopher Merritt, James Merritt, Sabrina Merritt and Maya Merritt; and special family member, Jessica Villarreal along with extended family and friends.
James served in the Texas Army National Guard, Army Reserves and Army for 31 years. He was a Research Scientist at the USAF School of Aerospace Medicine for over 40 years.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 6:30 P.M. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge. The Funeral Mass will begin at 9:30 A.M. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 600 Dewhurst. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to St. Gregory the Great Catholic School.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019