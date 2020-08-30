James J. Van Buskirk, age 91, of San Antonio, Texas, and formally of Andover, NY left this world peacefully to be with his Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Born on February 11, 1929 in Caneadea, NY the youngest son of James and Josephine (Patterson) Van Buskirk, he was predeceased by his mother Josephine Poore in 1978, father James Blaine Van Buskirk in 1964, and brothers Charles (1962) and Hugh (2004). Jim attended Belfast Central School and after high school he enlisted and served in the United States Navy from 1947-1953 and was a veteran of the Korean conflict. After discharge from the Navy, Jim began his career as an employee of the State of New York, in Letchworth State Park where he served as a stone mason and emergency response member for 25 plus years. Jim was part of the team that constructed and maintained many of the stone structures at Letchworth and he was an integral factor in the rescue and recovery of numerous individuals that suffered accidents in the gorge. Jim enjoyed fishing and hunting. He spent many summer evenings on Conesus Lake to fish with his sons. Would take time off in the middle of winter just to ice fish on Conesus Lake. Would fabricate his own lures and flies. Loved to attend his sons' sporting events and would serve on the ambulance squad for those events. He was an avid bowler and gardener and loved woodworking and ceramics. He would spend time with his sons creating projects. He served as a member of the ambulance squad for Mt. Morris, NY. He was a member of the Mt. Morris chapter of the Knights of Columbus and was active with the Boy Scouts of America. Jim was a devote Catholic and a member of St. Patrick's Church of Mt. Morris and St. Patrick's of Belfast, NY.

He is survived by sister, Lorma Harrington of Angelica, NY; sons, James (Ann) Van Buskirk of Ithaca, NY, Michael (Kelly) Van Buskirk of Portville, NY and Thomas (Phyllis) Van Buskirk of San Antonio, Texas; grandsons, Cody, Joshua, Michael, Daniel, Brenton Wittenburg, Blaine, Jacob; granddaughter, Lilly and several nieces and nephews. Jim was a resident at Brookdale, Hollywood Park for several years. The family would like to thank the staff for their friendship and the great care given to him.

A rosary will be recited at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church of San Antonio at 10:45 am (CST) on Friday, September 4, 2020. Committal services will follow at 11:30 am (CST) at St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church. Interment following at 1:30 pm (CST) at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1602 Thousand Oaks Dr., San Antonio, TX 78232.

Friends who wish they could be present may view the live streaming of the services and sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

