|
James Louis (Jim) Burket was born August 25, 1936 to 40-year SAFD Firefighter, Ferdinand John Burket III, and Kelly Field Civil Servant, Anna Zotz Burket. Except for college and early work years, Jim was a lifelong San Antonian. Growing up on the south side, he was an outdoor kid who loved sports. His entire schooling was spent at St. Gerard's Catholic Schools where he excelled in math and sports, lettering in most. He played basketball for the SAC Rangers, and later followed his older brother, Ferd, to Southeastern State College in Oklahoma (now, Southeastern Oklahoma State University). There they played baseball and football together. After graduation his brother embarked on a professional football career, and Jim returned to the San Antonio area as a coach and teacher. The first football team he coached at St. Louis High in Castroville played for the state championship in 1961, in the private/parochial school division. During his two years in Castroville, he also met the love of his life and future wife, Carol Tondre. He went on to teach and coach football and baseball at Pleasanton ISD (4 years) and then moved back to San Antonio. He coached at Horace Mann Middle School with Doc Middleton (1 year) and then again became a high school coach under Bill Brown at Southwest ISD, coaching football and baseball. After several years, he became an administrator at SWISD, working as a vice-principal of the middle and high schools, principal of the elementary school, and finally an assistant to the superintendent as Director of Transportation and Maintenance (15 years total). He then moved to Northside ISD as a P.E. teacher at Boone Elementary, a job that allowed him more time to help parent his teenage and newborn daughters.
He remained in Northside for 20 years until his retirement in 2000.
Gifted athletically, Jim's participation in sports continued throughout most of his life. He played baseball for the Spanish American League, played softball, water skied, and excelled at bowling, snow skiing, and golf which became his passion for 45 years. He played whenever he was free on a sunny day, usually beginning at daybreak. He and his friend, Tom Topolski were the impetus behind the last two public golf courses built in San Antonio. They wrote letters to the editor of the E-N, made presentations at city hall, and were invited guests to the dedication of Cedar Creek Golf Course when it opened.
Jim loved children, family, education, and his Catholic faith. He adored his wife, daughters, and grandchildren. He spent many hours taking daughters to their gymnastic and ballet lessons. He never missed Dana's gymnastic meets or cheerleading events or Jayme's ballet recitals and musical performances. He spent many hours taking care of his oldest grandson, Kyle, walking him home from school and making his favorite snack, angel hair pasta.
A devoted husband and father, Jim was known for his easy-going personality, his humor and quick wit. His girls were his everything; he loved taking them camping, traveling throughout the U.S., cooking for them, making their lunches, and taking them or picking them up from school.
Jim also loved traveling, history, reading, math, roses, gardening, playing bridge and poker, the Spurs, Astros and all things San Antonio, especially the Spanish Missions and Fiesta. He also loved going to the Majestic and the Tobin theaters and was a frequent patron of plays, the symphony, and other musical events.
Fittingly, Jim earned his heavenly reward on San Jacinto Day, April 21, 2020. Jim loved and taught Texas history for many years. He lived well despite a 30-year battle with Parkinson's Disease, never complaining. After his youngest daughter's graduation from high school in 2002, he and Carol, traveled in the summers to many European Countries, Alaska, the Caribbean Islands and several trips to Hawaii.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, his in-laws, Otto (Casey) and Madeline (Mandy) Tondre, and his brother, Ferdinand J. Burket IV.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol Tondre Burket, his daughters and sons-in-law, Dana Burket and husband Darin Darby, Jayme Koltsov and husband Stas, grandchildren, Kyle Kloza (Macy Adams), Bryce and Shayna Bolton, Christina and Zachary Darby, and Madeleine Koltsov. Also surviving him are his sister-in-law, Glynda Burket, nieces and nephew, Lea Ann Lake (Michael), Beth McIntyre (Spencer), Ferdinand Burket V (Melissa Doss) and five great nephews and a great niece (Landon and Lucas Lake, Morgan and Mitchell McIntyre, and Josh and Jake Burket). His best friends Sid and Mary Jay Ridgway, Tom Topolski, and his SGH classmates of '54, were treasured through the years, as were his longtime caregivers, Norma James and Kenneth Grant Sr.
A memorial Mass will be scheduled at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church at a later date. Should you so desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Northside Education Foundation (NEF) in his memory. http://nisd.net/nef
You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with