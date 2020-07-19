James (Jim) Kendall James passed away peacefully and went home to Heaven on July 7, 2020 at the age of 91 in Waco, Texas.

He was born July 5, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois, to George T. James, Sr. and Verna Kendall James. Jim was raised in Fulton, Kentucky where he was Valedictorian of his 1947 Fulton HS class. He graduated from Murray State University with an AB degree and was a member of Phi Mu Alpha Fraternity and Who's Who. Korea intervened, so he joined the Air Force, and, after graduating as the "No. 1 Man" in his pilot class, was sent to Korea. While there, Jim flew a total of 64 missions with the 36th Fighter Bomb Squadron, 8th Fighter Bomber Wing where he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal. After the war, Jim decided to make the Air Force his career. He married Martha Lou Chambers on July 10, 1954, and they embarked on a life of adventure! After daughters Celia and Nancy were born in Las Vegas, Jim was sent to Boston where he earned a Master's Degree in Public Relations from Boston University and where he served as Editor of the Bostonian. Amongst other postings, Jim served with the Strategic Air Command in the Directorate of Information at Offutt AFB, Nebraska which is where their third daughter, Mary, was born. That was followed by a four year stint at the Pentagon and deployment to Udorn, Thailand during the Vietnam War. Jim was then transferred to Randolph AFB in San Antonio, Texas, where he retired and began a new career in Banking. He obtained his CPA License and opened his own business which he ran until he retired in his 80's. Jim was a remarkable man with a great intellect and curiosity. He enjoyed flying, history and genealogy, football and baseball (especially the Cubs), and music. He was a talented musician and loved Bluegrass, bagpipes, and singing in the church choir! He served faithfully as a deacon in the churches he attended, was very involved in Christian Business Men's Connection (Committee), and was a member of the Order of Daedalians.

He is fondly remembered as being a man of great faith, a true gentleman, loving, compassionate, reliable and steadfast. He was a wonderful father and "Grandpa" and was loved so dearly by his family. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers George T. (Tom) James, Jr. and Joseph R. James and his beloved daughter Mary Elizabeth. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Martha Lou Chambers James, daughters Celia Brewer (Chuck) and Nancy Jackson (John), and beloved grandchildren Amy Jackson (Jeff Ronan) and Aaron Jackson ( Michael Sullivan). Jim will be laid to rest at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Special Olympics, Samaritan's Purse or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at www.

sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.