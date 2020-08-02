1/1
JAMES (JIM) LEONARD GAULTNEY
Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Jim graduated from Highland High School in 1962. He then completed an accounting degree from St. Mary's University, San Antonio, Texas and became a CPA. He worked at Associated Milk Producers (AMPI) in San Antonio, Texas, and retired as manager of Internal Audit after 27 years. He was proceeded in death by his mother Kathryn (Gardner) Gaultney, his father James L. Gaultney and an infant brother Jimmie. He is survived by four cousins: Edna Constantino and Frankie Kusek of San Antonio; Karolyn Taylor of San Marcos, Texas; James Frazier of Mountain Home, Arkansas and extended family. Jim was pleased to build his dream home and live in Fredericksburg, Texas until his death.

Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
