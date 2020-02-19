San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221

James (Jimmy) Robert Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James (Jimmy) Robert Smith Obituary

James (Jimmy) Robert Smith, beloved husband and father, age 76, of San Antonio, died Thursday, February 6, 2020.

He was a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin, and Trinity University. James was extremely funny and creative, a psychologist by profession. He was director of the adolescent unit at the San Antonio State Hospital. He was valedictorian of Galena Park High School in 1962. He married his high school sweetheart. He was a voracious reader, loved dachshunds, loved to cook, loved to work in his flower garden, and loved interior decorating.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Smith and Florence Habermacher. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dolphin "Dolly" Smith; daughter, Amanda Kelly and her spouse Shawn; brother, Mark Smith and his spouse, Doris; nephew Robert and his spouse, Casey and niece Sarah and her spouse, J.T.

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James (Jimmy)'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now