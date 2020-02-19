|
James (Jimmy) Robert Smith, beloved husband and father, age 76, of San Antonio, died Thursday, February 6, 2020.
He was a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin, and Trinity University. James was extremely funny and creative, a psychologist by profession. He was director of the adolescent unit at the San Antonio State Hospital. He was valedictorian of Galena Park High School in 1962. He married his high school sweetheart. He was a voracious reader, loved dachshunds, loved to cook, loved to work in his flower garden, and loved interior decorating.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Smith and Florence Habermacher. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dolphin "Dolly" Smith; daughter, Amanda Kelly and her spouse Shawn; brother, Mark Smith and his spouse, Doris; nephew Robert and his spouse, Casey and niece Sarah and her spouse, J.T.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 19, 2020