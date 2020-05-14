JAMES JONTHAN FETZER
1924 - 2020
James Jonthan Fetzer born December 2, 1924 in Williamsburg, Iowa passed away May 8, 2020 at the age of 95.He proudly served in the US Air Force retiring after 30 years as Lt. Col. Upon retiring both him and his son opened Midas Auto Repair. He was a Life Member of the Central Park Lions Club serving as secretary between the years 2005 - 2008. Jim was elected as a member of the Lion's International Research Foundation Miracle Circle in 2006. He was also a life member of the VFW Post 76.He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Elsie Fetzer; beloved wife, Shirley Fetzer and his brothers, Lloyd, Lester, Charles, Barney and Ray and sisters, Margaret and Mary.He is survived by children, Marsha Musselman and Douglas Fetzer and wife Sandra; grandchildren, Karston, Kelly, and Shannon; great grandchildren, Kaylie and Emma; brother, Howard; sisters, Shirley and Marlene and numerous nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held on Friday May 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 2:00 p.m.Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.


Published in Express-News on May 14, 2020.
