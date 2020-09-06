1/
JAMES KIETH MELVILLE
1943 - 2020
James Kieth Melville passed away on September 3, 2020 after battling cancer for the last three years. He was born on September 17, 1943 to J.B. and Kathleen Melville in Laredo, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-daughters Deborah M. Carr and Vicki L. Stover. Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Sharron K. Melville; daughter Lisa L. Preston; brother Ronald J. Melville; numerous grandchildren; as well as many other family members and friends.

A Graveside Service with family and close friends will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Mission North Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to the City of Cibolo Animal Services, P.O. Box 826, Cibolo, Texas 78108.

Arrangements are with:



Published in Express-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mission North Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
