February 9, 2019
Jim was 97 years and 8 months when he passed away peacefully on Saturday February 9, 2019. Jim lived in San Antonio and South Texas where he especially loved the Hill Country, Bandera and Medina Lake. He grew up during the hard depression years and was a member of the Victoria six-man football state champion team in 1939. He then joined the Army Air corps and flew bombers and fighters for the 8th and 9th Air Forces in England and France during World War II. After the war he founded Kindell Tire Company then joined Riata (now Cavender) Cadillac in the late '50's where he sold cars for over 30 years. After he "retired" from Riata he purchased "Alamo Stamp and Engraving" and was actively working there until only a few years ago. Jim is preceded in death by wife Jackie Manns and survived by sons Christopher and Jonathon. No services will be held but instead we are planning a "Celebration of Life" party in honor of Jim in early April. If you knew Jim and would like to attend the party please contact [email protected] to learn details of the party when they are established.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019