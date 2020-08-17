Jim Park, 86, passed away in San Antonio on August 15, 2020 after a short illness. Jim was born on February 22, 1934, in Beaumont, Texas to Rhoene Funchess Park and Sam Park Jr., one of Beaumont's pioneer families. Jim was a seventh generation Texan and a descendant of a signer of the Texas Declaration of Independence. He is survived by Sissy, his beloved wife of 65 years, and their three sons: Kyle and his wife Melissa of Rockport, Joey and his wife Kristin of Austin, and John and his wife Kate of San Antonio.

Additionally, Jim is survived by his five grandchildren: Jennifer, Joshua, Laurel, John Jr., and Nix; his two great-grandchildren: Kyle and Knox; his niece, Anne Marshall and her husband Larry; and his nephew, Jim Park and his wife, Chris, and their children; cousin Victoria Lindgren; nephew Marc Hill and his wife Jeffrey, niece Filamena Martin, and her husband Lee, nephews Gifford and Thad Hill.

Jim graduated from Allen Military Academy in Bryan, Texas and attended Lamar University. He was drafted into the United States Army and served his tour of duty in Fairbanks, Alaska before returning to Beaumont where he met Sissy at the Pig Stand on Eleventh Street. Jim and Sissy shared a love and bond for the next 65 years and were rarely apart for more than a few days when Jim was off hunting or fishing. He felt especially blessed to be married to Sissy, the love of his life.

Jim was a kind, caring man who was especially fond of the outdoors. He lived his whole life in Beaumont and spent a great deal of time at his home on the Bolivar Peninsula. He loved to fish the waters around Bolivar and spent countless days hunting the South Texas brush on his ranch in Uvalde. He shared that love of the outdoors with his sons and his many friends. Those days will be forever cherished by those of us lucky enough to have joined and learned from him. He was one of a kind to us all.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the very special caregivers and medical professionals who have given so much for Jim and Sissy in the last year: Dr. Chris Kopecky, Karel H. Hoffman, Stella Elizondo, Claire Martindale, Evangeline Shah, Tzili Reed, and Lucy Deenin. We appreciate their thoughtful care for Jim and Sissy and will be forever grateful.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to Saint Anthony de Padua Catholic Church-San Antonio; Texas Biomedical Research, or the charity of your choice.

