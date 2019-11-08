San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
4201 De Zavala
San Antonio, TX
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
4201 De Zavala
San Antonio, TX
James L. â€œPeteâ€ Allen


1938 - 2019
James L. "Pete" Allen was born January 23, 1938 in Houston, Texas to William and Eva Allen. He left this world to be with his Lord and Savior on November 3, 2019. Pete attended Allen Academy in Bryan, Texas and UT Austin. Pete was married to his loving wife Adele J. (Lyle) Allen for 57 years and was a devoted father to his children. Pete served in the United States Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After serving, Pete went to work for Coastal States Gas and later Valero Energy until his retirement in 1997. He was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and completed many hours of volunteer service with the Knights of Columbus, Valero Vanguard, Habitat for Humanity and St. Francis of Assisi Men's Club. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nancy (Allen) Burford. He is survived by his wife; son, Bill (Tami); son, Tom (Mary Frances); daughter, Kathy (Dan) Stephens; seven grandchildren; and 2 great-granddaughters.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 8, 2019
