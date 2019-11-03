Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James L. Clark Obituary

James L. Clark, age 81, passed away October 29, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on September 29, 1938 in Dillon, SC to Earl & Hattie Clark. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.

Mr. Clark retired after 22 years with the U.S. Air Force and later 18 years with the U.S. Postal Service.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Patricia G. Clark; sons, Jimmy Ferguson and Charles Clark.

Mr. Clark is survived by his children, Cheryl (Gene) Taylor, Dean (Leticia) Ferguson, Ray (Tamara) Ferguson, Mark Clark and Erin (Earnest) Peel, 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

The Visitation will be 5 -7 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home.

The Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -