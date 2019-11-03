|
James L. Clark, age 81, passed away October 29, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on September 29, 1938 in Dillon, SC to Earl & Hattie Clark. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.
Mr. Clark retired after 22 years with the U.S. Air Force and later 18 years with the U.S. Postal Service.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Patricia G. Clark; sons, Jimmy Ferguson and Charles Clark.
Mr. Clark is survived by his children, Cheryl (Gene) Taylor, Dean (Leticia) Ferguson, Ray (Tamara) Ferguson, Mark Clark and Erin (Earnest) Peel, 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
The Visitation will be 5 -7 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019