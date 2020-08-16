MSgt. James "Jim" L. Davis age 83, of San Antonio, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born in Bloomington, Indiana on November 18, 1936 to Joshua Newton and Josie Olive Burch Davis. James proudly served his county during the Vietnam War and retired from the United States Air Force after 24 years of service. Following his time in the military, he worked 14 years at Kelly A.F.B. James enjoyed his time fishing in Canada. In 1977, Jim met Mary Lou, the love of his life. He belonged to the Men's Club at St. Luke's Catholic Church; was a big fan of the Cowboys and the Spurs. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Kathy and Elizabeth; and his brother, Joseph. Survivors are his beloved wife of 43 years, Mary Lou Briseno Davis; daughter, Susan Shaw; son, Michael James Davis; sisters, Helen Bennett and Ruby Patton and her husband, Don; brother, Ross Davis; three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Porter Loring on McCullough.

ROSARY

WEDNESDAY-

AUGUST 19, 2020

7:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

PROCESSION

THURSDAY-

AUGUST 20, 2020

9:00 A.M.

FROM PORTER LORING

MASS

9:30 A.M.

ST. LUKE'S CATHOLIC CHURCH

4603 MANITOU

Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

