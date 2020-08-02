James L. "Jim" Hayne; husband, father, grandfather, businessman, community leader, philanthropist, political champion, professional Dixieland jazz musician, Air Force veteran, hunter, fisherman and speaker of parts of at least eight languages, died on July 31, 2020 at age 87.

Jim, also known as Papa Jim, PJ, PupJudge, Lord Jim, Jimbo and Jazzbo, is survived by his wife of 60 years, Roxana Catto "Roxie" Hayne, by his four children, Jaimie and wife, Allison, Nancy, Walter and wife, Mary Jon, and Elliott and wife, Allison, by his 12 grandchildren, Claire, Ana and Sarah Hayne, Julia and Annabelle Newton, Gage, John, Savannah and Pete Hayne, Cece, Margaret and Dodie Hayne, by his brother, Tom Hayne and wife, Martha, and by his sister-in-law Joan Negley Kelleher. He is preceded in death by his father, Walter Elliott Hayne, and his mother, Ruth Langlois Hayne.

Jim was born in Chicago, IL on July 14, 1933, lived in Verona, NJ for most of his childhood but in his mind he was a lifelong Texan! He graduated from Williams College in 1956 with an English degree and a commission in the U.S. Air Force. In 1958, while stationed at Lackland Air Force Base, Jim met Roxana Gage Catto on a blind date. Roxie and Jim married on August 31, 1959.

After a brief honeymoon during which Roxie used a fake ID to consume alcohol, they spent the first year of their marriage stationed in Japan until Jim's honorable discharge as a Captain. In 1961, Jim & Roxie moved back to San Antonio and Jim joined his father-in-law's insurance agency, Catto & Catto, serving there for almost 50 years, ultimately as the Managing Partner for many decades.

Jim's love of music began at a very early age, learning to sing barbershop with his parents and his younger brother, Tom. While he could pick up most tunes by ear on the piano and keep a crowd singing for hours with his ukulele, he was masterful with his trombone playing Dixieland Jazz. The college band he led, The Spring Street Stompers, played gigs all over the East Coast including two performances at Carnegie Hall and appearances on Arthur Godfrey's Talent Scouts and The Tonight Show with Steve Allen. Once back in San Antonio, it did not take Jim long to find another kindred spirit in Jim Cullum with whom he founded the Happy Jazz Band that later became the world-renowned Jim Cullum Jazz Band. Although he left the band to focus on his insurance career, he remained intimately involved with the band and its home, The Landing.

In his corner office on the Riverwalk, Jim could open his window in the evenings to hear the band playing across the street.

Jim loved San Antonio, especially downtown San Antonio and the Riverwalk. He was an ardent supporter of the free enterprise system and he never turned down an invitation! To those ends, he served in countless leadership positions including the Frost Bank Board of Directors, the Security State Bank Board of Directors, The Baptist Health System Foundation, Saint Mary's Hall, the Paseo Del Río Association, The Downtown Alliance, the 1968 World's Fair, Club Giraud (of which he was a founder) and a seemingly infinite number of social clubs.

Jim's family is deeply grateful for the care provided by Dr. Mark Thornton, the team at St. Luke's Baptist Hospital, Kim Kaufmann, Brenda Jaye and her team; Monica, Patty, Gloria, Raquel, Mary Jo, and for Ron Brown's and Ines Castillo's lifelong service. Finally, Jim's sons are forever indebted to their sister, Nancy, for her tireless support of Mom and Dad over the last several months.

With great disappointment, we all won't be able to gather, tell stories, play loud music and give JazzBo a proper send off. The family will gather privately. But stay tuned!

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a charity of your choice.

