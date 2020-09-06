LTC James L. Knight, U.S. Army (Ret.) passed at the age of 89 on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on February 10, 1931 in Oklahoma City, OK to Lloyd Knight and Ruth Cozby.

He grew up going to school and working as a newspaper carrier "paper boy" with his faithful dog, Daffy. While in school, Jim developed a strong love for baseball, hot dogs and RC Cola. Being a smaller boy, he often joked that it was baseball that kept him from getting picked on because he always had a bat with him. Jim was a proud member of the Chickasaw Indian Nation, had a love for animals, Cowboy Westerns and an undeniable sweet tooth.

With his mother's consent, LTC Knight began his military career at age 17 by enlisting in the U.S. Army. His first duty appointment was as a Military Police Officer but quickly decided to attend jump school and become a paratrooper and proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division. Later LTC Knight attended Infantry school, numerous aviation & flight schools becoming both a fixed wing and rotary wing pilot. Throughout his career, LTC Knight served in Indochina, Korea, Germany and two combat tours in Vietnam. Some of his decorations, medals and commendations include Parachute/Glider Badge, National Defense Service Medal (1st OLC), Army Aviator Badge, SR Army Aviator Badge, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal (1st OLC), Air Medal (4th OLC), Korean Service Medal, Master Army Aviator Badge and 4 OS Bars. All of these achievements were obtained while reaching the final rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

While attending Officers Candidate school in California in 1954, Jim met and married the love of his life Gladys Cruz Knight. With this union he became the proud father to his three children Dawn, Eddie and Babe.

After retirement from the Army in 1972, Jim worked at Bell Helicopter and later with General Electric. Jim & Gladys moved to San Antonio in 1982 and soon realized that this was where they would stay and the rest of the family was quick to follow. Jim's love for the military and country came second only to his love for family and friends. Anyone who knew Jim loved him. He was one of the most caring and loyal people you would ever meet. Jim was a man of honor and integrity and lead by example. He believed that your word was your bond and that your name was the most important thing you would ever have and to never allow it to be tarnished. His life lessons, stories, sense of humor and quick wit will never be forgotten. The anchor of our family, "Our Hero", a great man who was loved deeply and will truly be missed.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Geraldine; wife of 56 years, Gladys Knight; daughters, Dawn Lawson and Babe Barrett. He is survived by his son, Edward Knight; daughter-in-law, Sandra Knight; son-in-law, Albert Stickelhault; grandchildren, Dawn Marie Gaglione, Gerald Don Lawson II (Carla), Taylor Bell (Michael) and Zachary Knight; great-grandchildren, Mariah Rivas, Cruz Rivas, Sophia Lawson and Asher Bell; and several cousins.

