James Basey
James Lee "Jim" Basey


1938 - 2020
James Lee "Jim" Basey Obituary

Lt. Col. James Lee "Jim" Basey was born on July 15, 1938, in South Bend, Indiana.

His parents were Ruby Frances Drake and Ronald Voris Basey. On August 18, 1967, he married the love of his life, Josephine Mary "Jo" Basey. Jim died at his home in New Braunfels on April 13, 2020. In 1965, Jim enlisted in the US Army. He was a member of the Special Forces. He served in Vietnam in 1966, and 1969. He earned: Bronze Star; Air Medal, 2nd Award; Armed Forces Reserve Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Vietnam Campaign Medal; Parachutist Badge; and 4 Oversea Bars. Jim earned a BBA from the UTEP in 1973, and a master's degree from Texas A&M Kingsville in 1997. He taught math in two San Antonio high schools. In retirement he traveled the world with Jo and cheered on his six grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jo Basey, by his children and their spouses, Elaine Basey-Dolt and Dr Arthur Henry "Skip" Dolt III of Atlanta, Georgia, Mary Suzanne "Suzie" Basey-Yeary and Kevin Patrick Yeary of Wimberley, Texas, by his sister, the actor Jill Anne Basey of Van Nuys, California, and by his grandchildren, Abigail Elizabeth Yeary, Anna Kathleen Yeary, Arthur Henry Dolt IV, Allison Marie Yeary, Antonina Marie Dolt, and Adeline Frances Yeary.

A private mass of resurrection will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020, with interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com

Published in Express-News on Apr. 16, 2020
