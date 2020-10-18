James "Jim" Leland Wilson (Ret. USAF Col.), 85, passed peacefully on the first day of Fall, September 22, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Col. Wilson was born February 8, 1935 in East Point, Louisiana. He grew up not far from there in Springhill, Louisiana, where he discovered three of the great loves of his life: football, cheese, and his wife, Diane. Not a big guy but a tough one, he played offense and defense on the Springhill High School State Championship team of 1952. He and Diane met in kindergarten and began dating in high school. They attended Louisiana Tech together, where they married in the summer of 1954, following their Freshman year. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in business management and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force in 1957. Entering active duty in 1958, Col. Wilson discovered another life-long passion, flying fighter jets; what he called "serious fun". Col. Wilson was a command pilot with over 3,000 hours of flying time, primarily in the F-100 and F-105. He completed 100 missions in the F-105 over North Vietnam, with an additional 18 missions over Laos. His awards and decorations include the Silver Star, the Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross with four Oak Leaf Clusters, the Meritorious Service Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Air Medal with six Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Air Force Commendation Medal. Col. Wilson's career took Diane and their four children all over the United States and Europe and him all over the world. Col. Wilson retired in 1985, after 28 years of stellar service to his country. He and Diane moved to San Antonio where they enjoyed their retirement by spending time with their children and their families. Many good times were had at their condo on Lake LBJ fishing, jet skiing and boating. He and Diane later moved to Air Force Village in 2003. Diane passed away in 2008 on their 54th wedding anniversary. Following her passing, he remained very close to his family, spending lots of time in Cedar Creek with his children and extended family, who all adored him. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed sitting on the back porch watching the sunrise and the deer, especially the newborn fawns in the Spring. In August of 2017 he welcomed his first great-grandchild, the latest love of his life and according to him, the cutest one of all. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Milner Wilson; parents, Leland Allen "Red" Wilson and Vurdice Scott Wilson Cardwell; father and mother-in-law, Frank and Lucille Milner; sister, Hellen Youra; brother, Scott Cardwell; and niece, Patricia Quattro. He is survived by his son, Davis Milner Wilson (Gail) of Round Rock, TX; daughters, Leeanne Wilson Pacatte (Daniel) of Cedar Creek, TX, Tracy Wilson Adams of Austin, TX, Lauren Wilson Millard (Michael) of Peyton, CO; sister, Vicki Rucker (Dave) of Chandler, TX; sister-in-law, Terri Cardwell of Lake Jackson, TX; grandchildren, Timothy Wilson Pacatte (Angela), Clayton James Pacatte (Kerri), Jessica Wilson, and Madison Millard, Ross Millard; great-grandchild, Reese Pacatte; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. The family would like to express their profound gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Liberty House and Hospice Care for their loving, generous and kind care of Jim.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Interment with full military honors will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jim's favorite charity, the Air Force Village Charitable Foundation.

