April 2, 1932 - February 7, 2019
James "Jim" Leo Gentry, San Antonio, TX, passed away on February 7, 2019 at the age of 86. Jim was born on April 2, 1932 in Monroe City, IN to the late Ruth Cleora (Williams) Gentry and the late James Edward Gentry.
Jim attended Monroe City High School where he graduated in 1950. He attended Vincennes University before enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1952. Jim served in the Air Force from 1952 to 1956 where he was a cryptographer in the Korean War before continuing on with his education at St. Mary's University of San Antonio where he earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree.
After college Jim joined the staff as an Educator for the Schertz-Cibolo School District before moving on to the San Antonio Independent School District where he joined the staff of Thomas Nelson Page Middle School for several years before transferring to Thomas Jefferson High School where he taught English Language Arts.
He was a great mentor and made a great impression on many of his students until he retired in 1991.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brothers, Kenneth Allen Gentry and Duard Duane Gentry. Jim was also preceded in death by his first partner, Charles Hankins.
Jim is survived by his sister, Villa Marie Gentry Harbin of Vincennes, IN, as well as his partner, Darrell Reeves Jr. of San Antonio, TX. Nieces, Rhonda Meade, Jayne Sievers and Kathy Green and Nephews, Dean Gentry and Kent Byrn as well as several great nieces and great nephews.
Jim was a member of the Laurel Heights United Methodist Church. There will be no service at Jim's request.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date and time when his cremains will be laid to rest in Vincennes, IN.
In honor of Jim, donations may be made to the Laurel Heights United Methodist Church or to the in his name.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019