James (Jim) Lloyd Vaughn, born in Bellville, Texas July 24, 1948, passed away on September 2, 2020 to be with his Lord, as a spirit in heaven with his precious Stella. Jim lived in Bellville, Texas until he was 10 years old and moved to San Antonio. He attended Ridgeview Elementary, Nimitz Junior High and Robert E. Lee High School. He was a proud member of the 1966 State Championship golf team. He attended North Texas University until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He achieved the rank of Sergeant in the Infantry in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star, Air Medal and the Combat Infantry Badge among other citations. The Cambodian mission in which he was involved was featured in the book "Twelve days in May" by Jerald W. Berry. He also has some of his photos of Vietnam on the Ivy Dragoons website. He was a Lifetime Member of the 4th Infantry Division and the Combat Infantry Badge Associations.

Jim spent most of his working career in the tire, wheel and automotive business in San Antonio and 15 years in St. Louis, MO as a wholesaler. He and his wife Stella returned to San Antonio after a terrible car accident involving their daughter Jenny. His family would like to thank the AutoTire group of St. Louis for taking care of Stella's car when she had an emergency and for letting Jim take care of his daughter during her long recovery.

Jim was the eternal optimist, he took some courses including Dale Carnegie, listened to Zig Zigler tapes, and was the President of the Oaks Optimist Club for 2 years. His annual Easter egg hunt the Saturday before Easter was a blast for all who attended and hopes it will continue after his death. Jim was a very religious man and he loved enjoying his moments outside with nature and his wife Stella. Please use these moments after his death to celebrate the wonderful life God has created and enjoy every single waking moment of your lives.

Jim was preceded n death by his precious loving wife, Stella, loving parents Boyd and Frances Vaughn. He is survived by his loving son, Michael and his loving wife, Dana, loving grandsons, Ramon, Ryan, loving daughter Jenny Vaughn, loving grandson Terry, loving great-grandson, Jack, loving brother Bob, loving sister Vicki and her loving husband Russell, and many loving nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local Society of Saint Vincent de Paul in memory of James & Stella Vaughn.

The family will receive friend from 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Porter Loring North.

