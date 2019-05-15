June 1, 1941 - May 12, 2019

James Louis Compas, born in St. Louis, Missouri on June 1, 1941, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his father, William; mother, Elsie; and brother, William (Bill). Jim leaves behind, to cherish his memory, wife Marion of 43 years; son, Mark; stepdaughter, Michelle; grandson, Caleb; and numerous family members in St. Louis, Missouri, Fort Collins, Colorado, Carlsbad, California; and his extended family members in Scotland. Jim loved to play golf and was often found on the course with Marion and friends. He especially enjoyed the many trips to Marion's home country, Scotland, where he loved exploring the history, the beautiful heather in bloom and several British Opens. Jim will be sorely missed by his family and many fri ends. God Bless, rest in peace. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. The Funeral Service will be held at Porter Loring Mortuary North on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 12:00 pm with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary