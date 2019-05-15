San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Interment
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:45 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach
San Antonio, TX
Resources
James Louis Compas


James Louis Compas Obituary
June 1, 1941 - May 12, 2019
James Louis Compas, born in St. Louis, Missouri on June 1, 1941, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his father, William; mother, Elsie; and brother, William (Bill). Jim leaves behind, to cherish his memory, wife Marion of 43 years; son, Mark; stepdaughter, Michelle; grandson, Caleb; and numerous family members in St. Louis, Missouri, Fort Collins, Colorado, Carlsbad, California; and his extended family members in Scotland. Jim loved to play golf and was often found on the course with Marion and friends. He especially enjoyed the many trips to Marion's home country, Scotland, where he loved exploring the history, the beautiful heather in bloom and several British Opens. Jim will be sorely missed by his family and many fri ends. God Bless, rest in peace. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. The Funeral Service will be held at Porter Loring Mortuary North on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 12:00 pm with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 15, 2019
