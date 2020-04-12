|
James Kennington Lowry died peacefully at home on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the age of 93. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on December 20, 1926, to Ralph W. and Sara Kennington Lowry. He graduated from St. Louis University with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1947, and from St. Louis University Medical School in 1951. He had his Anatomic Pathology training at the University of Colorado Medical Center, and his Clinical Pathology Training at Mercy Hospital - both in Denver, Colorado. Dr. Lowry interrupted his medical training to serve as a Medical Officer in the United States Navy during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged in February of 1955. After completing his medical training in 1959, he joined the pathology group at Santa Rosa Hospital in downtown San Antonio, Texas – Dr. Norman Jacob, Dr. George Mani, and Dr. Thomas Brierty - and gratefully served as a pathologist there for the next thirty years. Dr. Lowry was a proud member of the College of American Pathology, the American Medical Association, the Texas Medical Association, the Bexar County Medical Society, and the Knights of St. Gregory.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Martha Burns Lowry; his son, Michael Timothy Lowry; and his brother, Ralph W. Lowry, Jr. Dr. Lowry is survived by his daughter, Martha L. Bazan, and husband, Carlos Bazan III; his daughter, Patricia L. Denny, and husband, Douglas Dixon; his son, James K. Lowry, Jr., and wife, Sylvia Olaez Lowry; his daughter, Bridget K. Lowry, and husband, Jay Lamble; his sister, Jean Lowry Schreiber of Fairfax, Virginia; eight wonderful grandchildren: Sara Elizondo (Eric), Rebecca Bazan, Anna Sorrells (David), Bryan Denny (Chelsey), Kathleen Denny (George Van Osterom), Michael Lowry Lamble, Sean Lowry Lamble, and Eileen Lowry Lamble; and five amazing great-grandchildren: Lillian Van Osterom, George Van Osterom, James Sorrells, Benjamin Sorrells, and John Denny.
Dr. Lowry loved and appreciated his extended family and many dear friends.
Due to the current prohibition barring gatherings larger than ten people, the funeral services will be private for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Foundation, c/o John Bel, Chief Development Officer, 100 NE Loop 410, Suite 706, San Antonio, Texas 78216, www.friendsfoundation.org; or The Village at Incarnate Word, c/o Jeanette Eisenmenger, COO, 4707 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas 78209, www.iwretire.org. You are invited to signThe guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with