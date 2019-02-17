October 28, 1946 - February 8, 2019

James Lynn Cuff died peacefully at home on February 8, 2019.



He was born in San Antonio on October 28, 1946, to Nicholas and Edith Lindner Cuff.



He attended schools in the South San Antonio Independent School District, and graduated from South San High School in 1964. He attended Trinity University, where he met the love of his life, Lynne Mason. They were married June 15, 1968. Jim graduated from TCU (BBA) and went to work for Employers Insurance of Texas, where he remained until retiring in 2002. In 2018, Jim and Lynne celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.



In high school Jim lettered in varsity basketball and golf, as well as band and was a national honor society member.



Jim was active in the Boy Scouts (Cubs, Scouts, Explorers). He was an Eagle Scout, Order of the Arrow, and God and Country Award recipient.

Many troop campouts and multiple week-long summer camps at Indian Creek fostered lifelong friendships and a genuine love of the outdoors and ranching. He loved spending time at his VP Ranch near Comfort, Texas.



For much of his adult life Jim dealt with diabetes, and eventually myelodysplastic syndrome. He refused to allow either to limit his love of life or interact with friends whenever possible. He loved to cruise, and he and Lynne took many trips with family and friends.



Jim is survived by his wife, Lynne; daughter, Alyssa Cuff; son, Kenton Cuff; grandson, Mason Cuff; granddaughter, Madelynne "Maddie" Cuff; and by his sister, Kathy Cuff Boyle and her husband, Dr. George Boyle; and various other family members and friends.



A memorial service will be held at Porter Loring Mortuary North on February 23, 2019 at 11:00 am with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a .



