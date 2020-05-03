Jim Koett, 78, passed away in Boerne, TX, on April 25, 2020, of complications from Dementia. Jim touched everyone who knew him by his consistent faith and never accepting negativity in dealing with work or life. He was born in San Antonio, TX, to Gerard and Virginia Clawson Koett. He is survived by his loving wife, Rita Brauchle Koett; sons, Stephen (Moira) Koett, and Michael (Heather) Koett; proud grandfather of Meghan Koett, Derek Koett, and Ashley Koett; his brother, Craig (Barbara) Koett, sister-in-law, Lynelle Stigent; and niece, Janet (Gary) Burns.St. Gerard's High School Class of 1959, St. Mary's University Class of 1963, Tau Delta Sigma, Booster Club President, Alumni Association President, Board of Trustees, School of Business and Administration Alumni Leadership Award, Inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame, 1998 Distinguished Alumnus Award, and was "The Voice of the Rattlers" for 27 years. "TWO MINUTES"!Jim received a two year commission in 1963 from St. Mary's ROTC as an officer in the U.S. Army. On New Year's Eve 1964, Jim and Rita met for a blind date. The fireworks went off and four months later they were married on May 15, 1965. Also in 1965, he began a career with Sigmor Corporation, but only to be interrupted in 1968 for duty in Vietnam. He was Commander of the 238th Maintenance Company. His reserve unit was the first in San Antonio to be activated. Captain Koett was always a proud veteran and held his military service in high regard. Awarded the Bronze Star Medal and his unit received the Meritorious Unit Citation for exemplary service. After Vietnam, Jim rejoined Sigmor (received their Diamond Achievement Award). In 1983, he joined Diamond Shamrock, and in 1995 became President of TETCO Stores. He retired in 1998 after 40 years in the gasoline and convenience store industry.For the last (almost 55 years) of marriage, a love for travel took them around the world. Even visits to their roots in Holland, Germany, and Alsace, France. Lasting memories were made every summer in Ruidoso, New Mexico. Most important was the camaraderie he had with his lifelong golfing buddies at The Club at Sonterra. (Two holes-in-one) His greatest joy was playing golf with his sons, Steve and Mike.Jim and Rita were founding members of St. Matthew's Catholic Church, Turtle Creek Country Club, and The Club at Sonterra. Members of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Boerne.A private burial will be held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Helotes. Please consider donating to a local charity in memory of Jim. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries.Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us! Romans 8:18"It's the torment of the golfer when what's right goes left – way left – you look for anyone whose game is better than yours, because if you can tell them your woes, maybe they will know how to make it better. Paul knew all about difficulties, but as numerous as Paul's troubles were, they were nothing, he said, compared to the glory that was coming. Why do we bother to recount our hardships? These mean nothing. It is time to talk of heaven!
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 3, 2020.