May 7, 1973 - August 28, 2019
James M. Moffett, Jr. died unexpectedly August 28, 2019. He was born May 7, 1973 in Naples, Italy, where his father was serving in the Navy. He graduated from Churchill High School in 1991 and earned his degree from the University of Texas San Antonio. He was a partner with his dad in Jim's Piano Service and enjoyed tuning, repairing and playing pianos. He is survived by his parents, James and Gayle Moffett, his beloved son Nicholas (Nikita), his brother Dan and wife Lisa Moffett and their children Lachlan and Rowan. He is also survived by his ex-wife Oksana Wiesner, two grandmothers, aunts, uncles and cousins who will all miss him dearly.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be welcomed.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 11, 2019